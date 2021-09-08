Knights Fall to Jumbo Shrimp 2-1 Wednesday

September 8, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(JACKSONVILLE, FL) -- The Charlotte Knights fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 2-1 on Wednesday night from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL. It was the second consecutive night that both teams combined to score just three runs.

Wednesday's game started out as a true pitcher's duel. Both starting pitchers got off to solid starts on the night. For Charlotte, RHP Alex McRae tossed five shutout innings, allowing just two hits. He allowed his first baserunner in the fourth inning. McRae did not factor in the decision.

Jumbo Shrimp LHP Shawn Morimando started and set down the first 17 Charlotte batters to start the game, bringing a perfect game into the sixth inning. Charlotte second baseman Ti'Quan Forbes broke up the perfect game in the sixth with a double. Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel, in the second game of his current major league rehab stint, singled home Forbes for Charlotte's first and only run of the night. Those two hits were all Charlotte would record on Wednesday.

The Jumbo Shrimp scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning en route to back-to-back wins in the series. LHP Bennett Sousa (2-2, 5.00) came on to start the eighth for the Knights and ended up allowing two runs on four hits in the inning. Jacksonville received RBI singles from Nick Fortes and Joe Dunand in the inning to take the lead and ultimately hang on for a second consecutive victory.

In the ninth, Jacksonville RHP Shawn Bellatti earned the save after he retired the Knights in order.

The Knights will continue the six-game series against the Jumbo Shrimp from Jacksonville, FL on Thursday night. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.