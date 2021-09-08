Charlotte Knights Unveil 2022 Schedule

With just 17 home games left this season, the Charlotte Knights are pleased to announce a full schedule of games and opponents for the upcoming 2022 season. Next season will mark the eighth at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, home of one of the most visited venues in all of Minor League Baseball since opening on April 11, 2014.

FULL 144-GAME SCHEDULE RETURNS - INCLUDING 72 HOME GAMES

For the first time since 2016, a full 144-game slate returns and the Knights will host 72 home games at Truist Field. The Knights will begin the 2022 campaign on the road with a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) in Norfolk, VA from Tuesday, April 5 to Sunday, April 10.

Much like in 2021, six-game series between teams will be norm with Mondays representing a league-wide off day. There are a few exceptions as the Knights will play a pair of three-game series on the road in Jacksonville (July 22-24 after the mid-season break and September 19-21 to finish the season) and on two Mondays.

WHEN IS THE HOME OPENER?

The 2022 Knights home opener at Truist Field will take place on Tuesday, April 12 in the first of a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals). The set will mark the first time ever that Memphis will face the Knights at the Uptown Charlotte ballpark.

TOP AFFILIATES FOR METS, PHILLIES, REDS & PIRATES RETURN TO CHARLOTTE

For the first time since 2019, the Knights will welcome the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies), Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) and Syracuse Mets (New York Mets).

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

The Knights will play at home the weekend leading into Independence Day - Friday-Sunday, July 1-3. Other holiday home dates include Easter (April 17) and Father's Day (June 19).

SOUTHEAST DIVISION FOES

The Knights will host the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) for 12 games at Truist Field in 2022 (June 28-July 3 and August 30-September 4). The Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) will face the Knights in Uptown Charlotte from May 17-May 22 while the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves) pay their visit from August 2-7. In addition to the home-opening series against Memphis, the Knights will welcome back the Cardinals' affiliate May 31-June 5. The Knights will wrap up the 2022 home schedule with a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers) from September 6-11.

TICKETS FOR THE 2022 SEASON

Season memberships for the 2022 season are available now by calling 704-274-8300 or visit our Season Membership page.

WHAT'S NEXT?

More details, including game times, fireworks dates, and other promotions will be announced at a later date.

