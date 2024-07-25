Vargas, Flores Homers Not Enough In Late Inning Loss To Portland

July 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Alexander Vargas on game night

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Alexander Vargas on game night(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 7-6 in a late inning thriller on Thursday night at TD Bank Ballpark in game three of a six-game series. The loss snaps Somerset's five game win streak, their longest of the season.

RHP Trystan Vrieling (5 IP, 4 R, 7 H, 1 BB, 2 K) did not factor into a decision in his 19th outing (18th start) of the season. Vrieling has pitched to a 2.84 ERA over four July starts with 12 K in 19 IP. The Yankees No. 22 prospect ranks among Eastern League leaders with 101.2 IP (T-4th) and 93 K (6th).

LHP Josh Maciejewski (3 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K) hurled 3 IP of one-run ball with 3 K, with his only run allowed scoring on Nick Decker's home run off McKinley Moore following Maciejewski's departure.

SS Alexander Vargas (2-for-4, HR, 4 RBI) launched a grand slam to open the scoring in the 2nd inning, his second homer of the season. With runners in scoring position this season for Somerset, Vargas is 10-for-21 (.476) with 1 HR and 18 RBI. In the sixth inning on, Vargas is batting .302 with 9 RBI this season. Over his last 11 games since 6/13 @BNG, Vargas is batting .395 with 2 HR, 14 RBI, and a 1.068 OPS. In four games since returning from the injured list, Vargas is 6-for-15 (.400) with 8 RBI. Thursday represented Vargas's sixth multi-hit showing of the season and third multi-RBI game.

C Rafael Flores (2-for-4, HR, RBI, R) cracked a solo homer in the 8th inning, homering for the second straight day. Flores has reached base in eight of his last nine contests, with 6 RBI over his last six games. Thursday marked Flores's 22nd total multi-hit game of the season and fifth with Somerset. Flores's 11 HR mark a single season career high. Flores's long ball was sent 419 ft, 109 MPH off the bat, following a 107 MPH single in the 3rd.

2B Caleb Durbin (1-for-4, 2B, R, SB) doubled, stole third base, and scored on a sacrifice fly in the 5th inning in his first game since 5/23 when he was hit on the hand by a pitch as a member of Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes/Barre.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.