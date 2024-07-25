Peterson's Pitching and Middle Inning Magic Lead Akron Past Bowie 6-3

July 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Austin Peterson fired seven strong innings as the Akron RubberDucks strike for six in the middle innings to down the Bowie Baysox 6-3 on Thursday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After getting within a run in the third, Akron jumped in front in the fourth. With runners on the corners, Yordys Valdes grounded to Bowie second baseman Collin Burns, whose late throw to the plate was mishandled by Connor Pavolony to allow two runs to score and give Akron the 3-2 lead. Connor Kokx followed with an RBI single to right to score Valdes and make it 4-2 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Peterson's lone mistake came in the first inning when he allowed a two-run home run to TT Bowens. The right-hander settled in after the homer to only allow two runners into scoring position the rest of the way. In total, Peterson tossed seven innings allowing two runs while striking out five. Jack Leftwich followed with an inning and a third allowing one run. Magnus Ellerts entered with runners on first and second and one out in the ninth before rolling a double play ball to secure his first Double-A save.

Duck Tales

Akron answered Bowie's early run in the bottom of the third when Kokx scored on a wild pitch to cut Bowie's lead down to 2-1. After scoring three times in the fourth, the RubberDucks added on in the fifth. Joe Lampe lined an RBI single into right to score Aaron Bracho. Later in the inning, Dayan Frias singled into left to score Lampe and make it 6-2 Akron.

Notebook

Peterson has struck out five or more in all five Double-A starts...Frias picked up his ninth multi-hit game of the season...Game Time: 2:26...Attendance: 3,734.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Bowie Baysox at Canal Park on Friday, July 26 at 7:05 p.m. Cleveland Guardians left-hander Matthew Boyd will make a rehab start for Akron against Bowie right-hander Alex Pham (3-2, 5.10 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

