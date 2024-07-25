Peterson's Pitching and Middle Inning Magic Lead Akron Past Bowie 6-3
July 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Austin Peterson fired seven strong innings as the Akron RubberDucks strike for six in the middle innings to down the Bowie Baysox 6-3 on Thursday night at Canal Park.
Turning Point
After getting within a run in the third, Akron jumped in front in the fourth. With runners on the corners, Yordys Valdes grounded to Bowie second baseman Collin Burns, whose late throw to the plate was mishandled by Connor Pavolony to allow two runs to score and give Akron the 3-2 lead. Connor Kokx followed with an RBI single to right to score Valdes and make it 4-2 RubberDucks.
Mound Presence
Peterson's lone mistake came in the first inning when he allowed a two-run home run to TT Bowens. The right-hander settled in after the homer to only allow two runners into scoring position the rest of the way. In total, Peterson tossed seven innings allowing two runs while striking out five. Jack Leftwich followed with an inning and a third allowing one run. Magnus Ellerts entered with runners on first and second and one out in the ninth before rolling a double play ball to secure his first Double-A save.
Duck Tales
Akron answered Bowie's early run in the bottom of the third when Kokx scored on a wild pitch to cut Bowie's lead down to 2-1. After scoring three times in the fourth, the RubberDucks added on in the fifth. Joe Lampe lined an RBI single into right to score Aaron Bracho. Later in the inning, Dayan Frias singled into left to score Lampe and make it 6-2 Akron.
Notebook
Peterson has struck out five or more in all five Double-A starts...Frias picked up his ninth multi-hit game of the season...Game Time: 2:26...Attendance: 3,734.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Bowie Baysox at Canal Park on Friday, July 26 at 7:05 p.m. Cleveland Guardians left-hander Matthew Boyd will make a rehab start for Akron against Bowie right-hander Alex Pham (3-2, 5.10 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from July 25, 2024
- Vargas, Flores Homers Not Enough In Late Inning Loss To Portland - Somerset Patriots
- Decker Homer Makes the Difference in Comeback Win - Portland Sea Dogs
- Baysox Defeated by RubberDucks on Thursday Night - Bowie Baysox
- Spain's Single Walks Off Reading, Offense Comes Alive - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Peterson's Pitching and Middle Inning Magic Lead Akron Past Bowie 6-3 - Akron RubberDucks
- Senators Down Yard Goats, 5-3 - Harrisburg Senators
- Yard Goats Three Game Win-Streak Snapped - Hartford Yard Goats
- Suarez's Scoreless Effort, Timely Offense Leads Ponies to Win in Richmond - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Flying Squirrels Fall Short in 2-1 Loss to Ponies - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Fightin Phils Walked off by Fisher Cats on Thursday Night - Reading Fightin Phils
- Late 'Wolves Rally Hands Curve Sixth-Straight Loss - Altoona Curve
- Workman Walks off Altoona After Alfonzo Forces Extras - Erie SeaWolves
- July 25, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Hartford - Harrisburg Senators
- Cleveland Guardians Matthew Boyd to Rehab Friday at Canal Park - Akron RubberDucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Akron RubberDucks Stories
- Peterson's Pitching and Middle Inning Magic Lead Akron Past Bowie 6-3
- Cleveland Guardians Matthew Boyd to Rehab Friday at Canal Park
- Bowie Powers Past Akron 4-2
- Bowie's Big Eighth Sinks Akron 6-5 on Splash Day
- Tolentino Single Gives Akron 2-1 Walk-Off Win in 10