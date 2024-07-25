Fightin Phils Walked off by Fisher Cats on Thursday Night

July 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Manchester, NH) - Three unanswered runs from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (5-17; 35-55) led them to a 5-4 walk-off win over the Reading Fightin Phils (10-14; 41-51) on Thursday night from Delta Dental Stadium. The loss snaps Reading's season-high four-game winning streak and moves this week's series to a 2-1 Reading edge.

The Fightin Phils struck first with three runs in the top of the second inning off New Hampshire arm Devereux Harrison. Carson Taylor began the inning with a single, then moved to third when Otto Kemp doubled in the following at bat. Leandro Pineda then followed with a three-run home run to right field to make it 3-0 Fightin Phils.

New Hampshire wasted no time striking back with two in the bottom of the second off of Reading starter Christian McGowan. Ryan McCarty began the inning with single, then stole second base. Two batters late, Andres Sosa tripled, plating McCarty to put the Fisher Cats on the board. McGowan then threw a wild pitch to score Sosa and make it 3-2.

McGowan would respond with a scoreless bottom of the third. In total, McGowan went three innings, allowing two runs on four hits, and striking out four in his first appearance with Reading since May 1. Jean Cabrera would follow McGowan and post three-straight zeroes to begin his outing.

Reading got a run for Cabrera in the top of the fourth inning. Taylor's strong game continued when he led off the frame with a triple, his third of the season. Kemp then drove in Taylor with a sacrifice fly, making it 4-2 Reading. From there, Reading's offense would be quieted, as New Hampshire scratched its way back.

The Fisher Cats tied the game with two runs off Cabrera in the seventh inning. Glenn Santiago led off the inning with a walk and stole second base. After advancing to third on a ground out, Santiago scored on a single from Alex De Jesus. A single from Gabriel Martinez moved De Jesus to third, and he would score thanks to a Ryan McCarty double, which evened the game at four.

Cabrera would ultimately allowed two runs on seven hits over four innings, with one walk and one strikeouts. Konnor Ash retired one batter in the eighth inning, as he walked two, and was replaced by Tommy McCollum (L, 1-4) who would end the eighth inning with no damage.

Anders Tolhurst (W, 1-0) kept Reading's offense off the board in the top of the eighth and ninth innings for New Hampshire to keep the game locked at four.

McCollum entered in the bottom of the ninth and quickly retired the first two batters he faced. Cade Doughty singled and Kekai Rios followed with a walk. Garrett Spain then singled to right field, scoring Doughty and giving New Hampshire the walk-off 5-4 victory.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Friday at the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, at 6:35 p.m. LHP Sam Aldegheri will start for Reading, opposite LHP Trenton Wallace for New Hampshire. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

