Late 'Wolves Rally Hands Curve Sixth-Straight Loss

July 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, Pa. - Po-Yu Chen tossed seven innings, allowing just one run on five hits with three strikeouts, but the Curve dropped their sixth consecutive game to Erie on Thursday in 10 innings, 5-4, at UPMC Park.

It was the seventh consecutive start that lasted at least six innings for Chen, who has allowed one run or fewer in seven of his last 11 starts. Chen allowed an RBI-single in the second inning before spinning off five scoreless innings to leave the game with a 3-1 lead.

Luis Peralta tossed a scoreless eighth inning and recorded two outs in the eighth inning before Eliezer Alfonzo hit a game-tying, two-run home run to even the score 3-3. He came back to strikeout Ben Malgeri with the game-winning run on base to end the inning.

Altoona plated its placed runner in the tenth on a Charles McAdoo RBI-groundout, but Eddy Yean would a walk-off, two-run single to Gage Workman in the bottom of the frame to suffer the defeat.

The Curve got their first three runs in the first six innings of the game. Sammy Siani put the Curve on the board in the first inning with a sacrifice fly before Brenden Dixon added to the score with an RBI-single in the fourth. Jackson Glenn added an RBI-single in the sixth.

The Curve have now dropped each of their last six games since returning from the All-Star break.

Altoona continues a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Friday at 6:35 p.m. RHP Thomas Harrington is slated to start for the Curve with RHP Jackson Jobe on the bump for the SeaWolves. The Curve return to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday, July 31 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

