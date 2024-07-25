Decker Homer Makes the Difference in Comeback Win

July 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bridgewater Township, New Jersey- The Portland Sea Dogs (12-10, 48-43) comeback in the ninth to defeat the Somerset Patriots (16-8, 48-45) 7-6 on Thursday night.

Roman Anthony extended an eight-game hit streak after going 2-5 with a season-high three- RBI. Kristian Campbell and Kyle Teel both notched three-hit games while Nick Decker crushed his sixth homer of the season.

The Patriots took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second after a grand slam from Alexander Vargas.

Anthony cut the Patriots lead in half in the top of the fifth with a two-run single. Anthony would go on to score on a wild pitch to put Portland within one, 4-3. Kyle Teel tied the game at four with an RBI single.

Somerset regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth with a sacrifice fly from Max Burt. A solo homer from Rafael Flores in the bottom of the eighth extended a 6-4 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Decker crushed a game-tying two-run homer to center field to even it at six. Anthony gave the Sea Dogs a 7-6 lead with an RBI single to score Karson Simas and seal the deal.

RHP Zach Bryant (1-1, 5.56 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while striking out four. He did not issue a walk. RHP McKinley Moore (2-1, 7.15 ERA) (BS, 1) was issued the loss after pitching 1.0 inning allowing two runs on three hits.

The Sea Dogs return to TD Bank Ballpark, tomorrow, July 26th, 2024, for Game Four of a six-game series with Somerset Patriots. First pitch for game four is slated for 7:05pm. The arm for Portland has yet to be announced while the Patriots will start RHP Bailey Dees (4-5, 4.26 ERA).

