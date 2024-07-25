Flying Squirrels Fall Short in 2-1 Loss to Ponies

July 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels dropped Thursday night's game to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 2-1.

The Flying Squirrels (43-50, 9-15) stranded the potential tying run at second in the ninth and were held to five hits in the game by the Rumble Ponies (49-41, 14-9).

Binghamton broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning. Stanley Consuegra hit an RBI double against Richmond reliever Seth Corry (Loss, 1-1). He later scored on a double by Jaylen Palmer to open a 2-0 lead for the Rumble Ponies.

The Flying Squirrels cut the deficit to 2-1 with a two-out RBI single by Will Wilson in the bottom of the eighth. Rumble Ponies reliever Junior Santos (Save, 1) worked a fly out from Andy Thomas to strand a pair of runners on base.

In the bottom of the ninth, Turner Hill led off with a walk and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Diego Velasquez, but a pair of flyouts ended the game, stranding the tying run in scoring position.

Hill had two of Richmond's five hits in the game and reached base three times. In his Double-A debut, Velasquez worked two walks.

Richmond starter Wil Jensen threw four scoreless innings, allowing four hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Ben Madison threw 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out two.

Eric Silva threw two scoreless innings, his league-leading ninth straight appearance without allowing a run. He finished his outing with three strikeouts.

Binghamton starter Joander Suarez (Win, 5-5) pitched five scoreless innings.

The Flying Squirrels and Rumble Ponies continue the series on Friday night at The Diamond. Left-hander Seth Lonsway (1-1. 2.08) will start for Richmond countered by Binghamton right-hander Nolan McLean (0-6, 5.06). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

