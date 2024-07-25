Baysox Defeated by RubberDucks on Thursday Night

July 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

AKRON, OH. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by a final score of 6-3 from Canal Park on Thursday night.

Bowie took the first lead of the game four batters in on a two-run homer by TT Bowens off Akron starting right-hander Austin Peterson (W, 4-1), his 10th homer of the season. Bowens now leads the team in RBI with 45 on the year.

Baysox starting right-hander Peter Van Loon set down the first eight batters faced but ran into trouble in the third. After allowing back-to-back bunt singles and a walk with two outs, he threw a wild pitch to bring home Akron's first run. Van Loon escaped the inning by striking out Alexfri Planez.

Van Loon finished the evening pitching three innings, allowing one run on two hits over two walks and six strikeouts in a no decision. The 25-year-old has allowed just one run in 15.1 innings this season since being activated off the 60-day injured list on July 4.

Akron took the lead in the fourth with three runs across on three hits and two errors against right-hander Bradley Brehmer (L, 2-2). A fielder's choice grounder from Yordys Valdes and a fielding error from catcher Connor Pavolony allowed two runs to score and Connor Kokx singled in Valdes to extend Akron's lead to 4-2.

In the fifth, Joe Lampe singled in a fifth Akron run and Dayan Frias singled home Lampe to give Akron its largest lead of the game.

Peterson threw seven innings of two-run ball and allowed four hits over five strikeouts and three walks to earn the win.

Bowie inched a run closer in the eighth with help from Orioles No. 2 prospect Samuel Basallo, who launched his 13th homer of the season. His solo shot pulled Bowie to within three. MLB's No. 12 prospect is tied for the second-most home runs by a teenager in Minor League Baseball this season.

In the ninth, the Baysox brought the tying run to the plate in Pavolony but closer Magnus Ellerts (S, 1) got Pavolony to ground into a game-ending double play.

The Baysox have hit seven homers and collected 15 extra base hits through the first three games of the series. Entering this week, they had just four homers and 20 extra base hits in the month of July.

The Baysox continue their six-game road trip against the RubberDucks tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. RHP Alex Pham (3-2, 5.10 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against Major League rehabber LHP Matthew Boyd for Akron.

