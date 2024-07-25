July 25, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

PATRIOTS OUTLAST PORTLAND IN TWELVE The Portland Sea Dogs fell in walk-off fashion to the Somerset Patriots in 12 innings on Wednesday afternoon. A pitcher's duel kept the game scoreless until the fourth. Somerset took the 1-0 lead after Rafael Flores grounded into a force out to score Spencer Jones who worked a walk to leadoff the inning. Portland tied the game at one in the top of the fifth inning. Campbell scored Nick Decker on a sacrifice fly to left field and put Portland on the board.Decker gave the Sea Dogs their first lead with an RBI single in the top of the sixth, 2-1. In the top of the seventh, a stolen base from Campbell (8) along with a throwing error from the catcher allowed Anthony to score after reaching on his second hit of the day. Max Burt hit a sacrifice fly to center field in the bottom of the seventh to put the Patriots within one, 3-2. Spencer Jones reached on a fielding error to score the tying run and even the score at three. Tied through nine, the Sea Dogs played into extras. Campbell represented the ghost runner at second in the top of the 10th and came home to score after Blaze Jordan reached on a fielder's choice. The Patriots tied the game at four with an RBI single from Ben Cowles in the bottom of the inning. In the 11th, both sides had base runners at third base but were retired to keep it even at four. In the 12th, Portland came up empty before the Patriots walked it off in the bottom of the inning with a two-run blast from Flores. With the homer, Somerset took game two, 6-4.

SEA DOG STREAKS Roman Anthony enters today riding a seven-game hit streak where he has gone 9-32 (.281) with five runs scored, two doubles, one triple, one homer, four RBI, one walk, and three stolen bases. Kristian Campbell is riding a 13-game on base streak where he has gone 18-52 (.346) with seven doubles, nine RBI, 10 walks, and four stolen bases while reachinf base at a .462 clip. Phillip Sikes also sports a 12-game on base streak that dates back to July 3rd. Sikes has a .392 OBP with nine walks and three stolen bags in that span.

LEADER BOARD LINEUP Marcelo Mayer currently leads the Eastern League in average (.306) while Kyle Teel comes in close behind in second place (.296). Teel ties for the fourth most RBI (51) while ranking fifth in OBP (.387). Mayer leads Double-A in doubles (27) while ranking second in the EL in extra-base hits (35), just behind Ben Cowles with Somerset (37).

NEW PITCHERS IN PORTLAND RHP David Sandlin and LHP Connelly Early were promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville prior to the series opener with the Patriots. Sandlin made 10 starts for the Drive prior to his promotion where tallied a 5.12 ERA and struck out 50 over a combined 31.2 innings. Sandlin was aqquired from the Kansas City Royals on February 17, 2024 in exchange for RHP John Schreiber. Sandlin was originally selected by KC in the 11th round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft. At the time of being traded to Boston, was ranked by Baseball America as the Royals' No. 20 prospect. LHP Connelly Early made 15 starts for the Drive prior to his promotion where he notched a 3.72 ERA. Early allowed just 24 walks while striking out 90 across 67.2 innings this season. Early was drafted by Boston in the fifth round of the 2023 Draft out of University of Virginia. Prior to UVA, Early attended Army West Point (2020-21). Early and Kyle Teel reunite after being battery mates in the 2022-2023 season at UVA.

SUMMARIZING SOMERSET This week will mark the second of three total series against the Patriots this season. Portland last faced Somerset May 14th-19th where they split a six-game series with the Patriots. Portland will welcome Somerset for the final series and lone home series August 20th-26th.

THIS DAY IS SEA DOGS HISTORY July 25, 1996 - Kevin Millar hits a tie-breaking single in the eighth inning, lifting the Dogs to a 2-1 win at New Britain.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Isaac Coffey will have the start in game three of the series. Coffey last pitched on July 19th at Hadlock Field against the Reading Fightin Phils where he tossed 5.0 innings allowing two runs (1 ER) on four hits while walking two and striking out four. It marked his eighth start where he has tossed 5.0+ innings. Coffey faced Somerset once this season back on May 17th at TD Bank Ballpark. Today will mark his second career start against the Patriots.

