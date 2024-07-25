Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Hartford

July 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators (8-15) vs Hartford Yard Goats (13-9)

Game 93 Thursday, July 25, 7:10 p.m. Dunkin' Park

RH Chase Solesky vs LH Mason Albright

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game three of their six-game series tonight at Dunkin' Park.

LAST TIME OUT: The Senators fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 7-1 Wednesday night. Hartford jumped on top early with five runs in the bottom of the 1st inning and didn't look back. The Senators scored their lone run in the top of the 1st.

CUT TO THE CHASE: Tonight's starting pitcher Chase Solesky is coming off back-to-back scoreless starts. In his last two outings combined he has allowed six hits, two walks, and struck out five in 9.2 scoreless innings.

DE(BUT) LA ROSA : In his first two games in AA, Jeremy De La Rosa has gone 4-for-9 with a double and five total bases.

ROLLING RELIEVERS : Daison Acosta and Marquis Grissom Jr. have been on a roll. Both Acosta and Grissom Jr. have not allowed an earned run in each of their last seven innings of work. Acosta has walked three and struck out 11 during his streak, and Grissom Jr. has no walks, six strikeouts, and two saves in two opportunities.

SENATORS AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Dérmis Garcia is T5th in HRs (13)... Andrew Pinckney is T3rd in hits (90) and T5th in SBs (20) on the pitching side Holden Powell is 5th in holds (6) and Garvin Alston is T6th in holds (5). As a team, the Sens are T1st in shutouts (12), 1st in bullpen ERA (2.96), 2nd in team ERA (3.35), and 1st in fielding percentage (.981).

ABOUT THE GOATS: The Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies won the Northeast Division in the first half of the season by taking four of six from the Sens. Hartford has nine of the Rockies' Top 30 prospects including: #2 INF Adael Amador; #4 OF Yanquiel Fernandez, #5 OF Zac Veen; #6 1B Sterlin Thompson; #12 SS Ryan Ritter; #14 LHP Carson Palmquist; #16 3B Warming Bernabel; #26 RHP Jaden Hill and #28 RHP Connor Van Scoyoc.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 25 active players. They've had 48 players (24 pitchers & 24 positions players) appear in a game this season.

PROSPECT WATCH: The Sens active roster includes the following MLB,com Nat Top 30 prospects: #8 OF Daylen Lile ; #17 OF Andrew Pinckney ; #18 RHP Zach Brzykcy ; #19 INF Kevin Made ; #23 OF Jeremy De La Rosa ; #27 RHP Andry Lara & #29 RHP Marquis Grissom, Jr.

COACHING STAFF: Delino DeShields leads the Senators for the 2nd consecutive season. Rigo Beltran is the Senators pitching coach, Jeff Livesey is the hitting coach and Oscar Salazar is the development coach. Rounding out the staff are Don Neidig (Athletic Trainer), Ryan Grose (Strength & Conditioning Coach) & Samantha Unger (Performance Analyst).

