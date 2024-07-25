Suarez's Scoreless Effort, Timely Offense Leads Ponies to Win in Richmond
July 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (14-9, 49-41), defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 2-1, in a tight battle on Thursday night at The Diamond.
Joander Suarez (5-5) earned the win and tossed five scoreless innings with three strikeouts, while allowing three hits and two walks.
In the top of the sixth, Kevin Parada drew a one-out walk and reached second base on a passed ball. With two outs in the frame, Stanley Consuegra and Jaylen Palmer hit back-to-back RBI doubles that put the Ponies up 2-0.
Right-hander TJ Shook pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts, while allowing just one hit and one walk in his Mets organizational debut.
Richmond (9-15, 43-50) cut its deficit in half in the eighth inning. Ismael Munguia was hit by a pitch and later scored on Will Wilson's RBI single that cut Binghamton's lead to 2-1.
Junior Santos earned his first save of the season, recording the final four outs of the game. He issued a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth, but stranded the potential-tying-run on second base to cement the win.
The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants) on Friday at The Diamond. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.
Postgame Notes: Parada doubled and walked to extend his on-base streak to 19 games...Palmer went 2-for-3 and reached base three times on an RBI double, a single, and walk...Palmer recorded his sixth multi-hit game...Binghamton is 38-7 when it scores first this season and 40-0 when leading after eight innings...The Ponies moved to 15-9 in one-run games.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from July 25, 2024
- Vargas, Flores Homers Not Enough In Late Inning Loss To Portland - Somerset Patriots
- Decker Homer Makes the Difference in Comeback Win - Portland Sea Dogs
- Baysox Defeated by RubberDucks on Thursday Night - Bowie Baysox
- Spain's Single Walks Off Reading, Offense Comes Alive - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Peterson's Pitching and Middle Inning Magic Lead Akron Past Bowie 6-3 - Akron RubberDucks
- Senators Down Yard Goats, 5-3 - Harrisburg Senators
- Yard Goats Three Game Win-Streak Snapped - Hartford Yard Goats
- Suarez's Scoreless Effort, Timely Offense Leads Ponies to Win in Richmond - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Flying Squirrels Fall Short in 2-1 Loss to Ponies - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Fightin Phils Walked off by Fisher Cats on Thursday Night - Reading Fightin Phils
- Late 'Wolves Rally Hands Curve Sixth-Straight Loss - Altoona Curve
- Workman Walks off Altoona After Alfonzo Forces Extras - Erie SeaWolves
- July 25, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Hartford - Harrisburg Senators
- Cleveland Guardians Matthew Boyd to Rehab Friday at Canal Park - Akron RubberDucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Binghamton Rumble Ponies Stories
- Suarez's Scoreless Effort, Timely Offense Leads Ponies to Win in Richmond
- Stuart Shines, Offense Explodes Late to Lead Binghamton to Victory in Richmond
- Ponies Drop Series Opener in Richmond
- Ponies Drop Series Finale to Erie in Rubber Game
- Erie Spins Combined No-Hitter to Snap Binghamton's 10-Game Win Streak