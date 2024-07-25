Suarez's Scoreless Effort, Timely Offense Leads Ponies to Win in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (14-9, 49-41), defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 2-1, in a tight battle on Thursday night at The Diamond.

Joander Suarez (5-5) earned the win and tossed five scoreless innings with three strikeouts, while allowing three hits and two walks.

In the top of the sixth, Kevin Parada drew a one-out walk and reached second base on a passed ball. With two outs in the frame, Stanley Consuegra and Jaylen Palmer hit back-to-back RBI doubles that put the Ponies up 2-0.

Right-hander TJ Shook pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts, while allowing just one hit and one walk in his Mets organizational debut.

Richmond (9-15, 43-50) cut its deficit in half in the eighth inning. Ismael Munguia was hit by a pitch and later scored on Will Wilson's RBI single that cut Binghamton's lead to 2-1.

Junior Santos earned his first save of the season, recording the final four outs of the game. He issued a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth, but stranded the potential-tying-run on second base to cement the win.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants) on Friday at The Diamond. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Parada doubled and walked to extend his on-base streak to 19 games...Palmer went 2-for-3 and reached base three times on an RBI double, a single, and walk...Palmer recorded his sixth multi-hit game...Binghamton is 38-7 when it scores first this season and 40-0 when leading after eight innings...The Ponies moved to 15-9 in one-run games.

