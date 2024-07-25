Senators Down Yard Goats, 5-3

July 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators rallied to defeat the Hartford Yard Goats 5-3 in comeback fashion Thursday night at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. Hartford took an initial 3-1 lead before the Sens scored four unanswered runs between the 7th and 8th innings.

THE BIG PLAY

With two outs and two runners on base in the top of the 8th, C.J. Stubbs hit a two-run double to give the Senators the late 5-3 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Cortland Lawson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored... C.J. Stubbs went 1-for-3 with the go-ahead RBI double in the 8th... Jeremy De La Rosa went 1-for-4 and has hit in each of his first three games with the Sens... Marquis Grissom Jr. threw a scoreless 6th inning to extend his current scoreless streak to eight innings... Carlos Romero threw a scoreless inning to earn the win, and Jack Sinclair threw two scoreless frames to earn his second save... Four of the Sens' five runs were scored with two outs in the inning.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game four of their six-game series at 7:10 Friday at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:55 p.m.--

