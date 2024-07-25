Spain's Single Walks Off Reading, Offense Comes Alive

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (5-17, 35-55) won, 5-4, in thrilling fashion over the Reading Fightin Phils (10-13, 41-51) at Delta Dental Stadium Thursday. Tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth, center fielder Garrett Spain blooped a single into shallow center field which scored third baseman Cade Doughty and secured the win.

After four straight shutout losses, New Hampshire's offense awoke to the tune of five runs and 13 hits. Left fielder Ryan McCarty stroked three hits, including a double. Catcher Andres Sosa broke a 40-inning scoreless streak with an RBI triple, one of three times he reached on the night. Doughty, Gabriel Martinez and Rainer Nuñez also contributed multiple knocks on the night. Eight of the nine Fisher Cats hitters reached base.

Fisher Cats starter Devereaux Harrison tossed six innings and struck out four, including three in a row from the second to the third. Thursday was the 13th time Harrison pitched six innings this season.

The New Hampshire bullpen was nails from the seventh through the ninth; Hunter Gregory and Anders Tolhurst (W, 1-0) combined for three scoreless frames.

Reading started the scoring with three runs off Harrison in the top of the second. The Fightin' Phils lined two straight hits to start the frame, then Leandro Pineda clocked a three-run homer. The Fisher Cats immediately responded in the bottom of the second. McCarty led off the inning with a single, stole second, then came around to score on Sosa's triple. Sosa hustled home on a wild pitch to cut the Fightin Phils' lead to 3-2.

The Fightin Phils added a run in the fourth on a triple and ensuing sacrifice fly. The score held at 4-2 until the bottom of the seventh. New Hampshire's offense loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth but left all three runners on base.

In the seventh, Glenn Santiago led off the inning with a walk. After Santiago stole second, Alex De Jesus drove him in with a single. De Jesus advanced to second on a Martinez base hit, then scored as McCarty drilled a two-out double into left-center field. The timely hits tied the game at 4-4.

Tolhurst tossed two innings of scoreless baseball. Then, with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Doughty cracked a single into left. The LSU product advanced to second on a Kekai Rios walk, then Spain's poke to center wrapped up proceedings.

A Night of Pure Imagination begins with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch Friday. It's a matchup of southpaws, as New Hampshire LHP Trenton Wallace (3-2, 2.62 ERA) opposes Reading LHP Samuel Aldegheri (0-1, 1.80 ERA).

On Saturday, July 27, New Hampshire takes the field as the Manchester Buffalo Chicken Tenders at 6:35 PM EDT with Atlas Fireworks postgame.

