Yard Goats Three Game Win-Streak Snapped

July 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - The Yard Goats had a three game win-streak snapped with a 3-1 loss against the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday night in front of a sellout crowd (6,807) at Dunkin' Park. Hartford had a 3-1 lead going to the seventh inning. Yard Goats starter Mason Albright pitched 5.2 innings, allowed one earned run on four hits, and had five strikeouts. Ronaiker Palma reached base on all four of his plate appearances going 3-3 with a walk. Braiden Ward went 2-4 with two runs scored. Adael Amador hit an RBI double in the fifth inning.

The Senators struck first in the top of the third inning as Cortland Lawson scored from third base off a wild pitch from Albright.

The Yard Goats answered in the bottom of the third inning. Back-to-back singles by Ward and Palma put runners at first and third base, and Nic Kent grounded into a double play that scored Ward from third base and tied the game at 1-1.

With one out in the fifth inning, Ward and Palma hit consecutive singles to put runners on first and third base. Ward then scored on a wild pitch by Senators starter Chase Solesky to give the Yard Goats a 2-1. Following a walk issued to Nic Kent, Amador doubled to right field and drove in Palma to make it a 3-1 game.

Harrisburg responded in the top of the seventh inning as Lawson delivered an RBI groundout to bring the score to 3-2. Cody Wilson then hit a single to shallow center field that allowed CJ Stubbs to score from second base and tie the game at 3-3.

In the top of the eighth inning with runners on second and third base and two outs, Stubbs hit a two-run double to put the Senators on top 5-3.

The Yard Goats will continue their series against the Washington Nationals Affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators on Friday, July 26th (7:10 p.m.), at Dunkin' Park. LHP Evan Shawver will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be televised on NESN and live-streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Carlos Romero (1-0)

LP: Juan Mejia (3-3)

SV: Jack Sinclair (2)

Time: 2:19

