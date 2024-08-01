Valleycats Shut Out Knockouts To Split Twinbill, Take Series Win

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (37-32) split their first doubleheader of the season with the New England Knockouts (23-44) on Thursday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. New England defeated Tri-City 7-0 in the front end of the twinbill, while the ValleyCats returned the favor with a 1-0 victory in the nightcap in the rubber game.

In Game 1, the Knockouts opened the scoring in the first inning for the second consecutive game. Easton Klein walked Keagan Calero. Jack-Thomas Wold replaced Calero on the basepaths after reaching on a 4-6 fielder's choice. John Cristino brought in Wold to provide New England with a 1-0 advantage.

The Knockouts added in the second. Tommy Kretzler tripled, and came around on an RBI groundout from Luis Atiles. JR DiSarcina reached on a two-base error from Tyson Gingerich. Afterward, Austin White knocked in DiSarcina with a single to put New England on top, 3-0.

Wold reached on an error from Elvis Peralta in the third. Victor Castillo launched a two-run jack to give the Knockouts a 5-0 lead.

Nick DeCarlo walked Wold to begin the seventh. Cristino laced his second two-bagger of the day, and Wold went to third. Wold scored on a passed ball from Chris Burgess, and Cristino moved to third. Castillo walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Atiles then walked to load the bases. DiSarcina drove in Cristino with a single to pull the Knockouts ahead, 7-0.

Trevor Anibal (1-0) earned the win. He tossed four frames, allowing five hits, and struck out three.

Ben Seiler collected his second save. He pitched three innings to finish the game, giving up two hits, walking one, and striking out four.

Klein (5-3) received the loss. He went five frames, yielding five runs, three earned on seven hits, walking two, and striking out two.

GAME 1 FINAL (7) | NEW ENGLAND 7 | TRI-CITY 0

W: Trevor Anibal (1-0)

L: Easton Klein (5-3)

S: Ben Seiler (2)

Time of Game: 2:05

In Game 2, Tri-City struck in the first. Javeyan Williams ripped a double off Liam O'Sullivan. Williams swiped third for his 25 th stolen base of the year. Dylan Broderick lifted a sac fly to left to make it a 1-0 affair.

Williams made a game-saving play in the sixth. White began the frame with a one-out walk against Alfredo Ruiz, and swiped second. Wold hit a two-out single, and Williams gunned down White at the plate to keep New England off the board for his seventh assist of the season.

Ruiz (3-3) hurled his first professional complete-game shutout in the win. It was the ValleyCats third complete game of the year, and the second complete-game shutout of the 2024 campaign. The southpaw turned in a 104-pitch masterpiece, dominating the Knockouts for seven innings, allowing three hits, walking one, and striking out six.

O'Sullivan (3-9) was handed the loss. He threw a complete game, going six innings, giving up one run on four hits, and striking out three.

Tri-City goes on the road to face off against the New York Boulders on Friday, Aug. 2 nd to begin a three-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM.

GAME 2 FINAL (7) | TRI-CITY 1 | NEW ENGLAND 0

W: Alfredo Ruiz (3-3)

L: Liam O'Sullivan (3-9)

Time of Game: 1:35

Total Doubleheader Attendance: 3,540

