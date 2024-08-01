Finale in Florence Rained out After One Inning

Florence, KY - The Lake Erie Crushers (38-30) and Florence Y'alls (33-35) series finale was rained out on Thursday.

Lake Erie jumped out to an early 1-0 lead with a solo home run from Logan Thomason. Shortly thereafter, the rains came tumbling down and the umpires and coaches came to a decision to cancel the remainder of the game.

It is yet to be determined if the game will be resumed and made up at a later date. As it currently sits, the Crushers are in third place in the Frontier League West (7.5 games behind Washington and 2.5 games behind Gateway).

The Crushers will make for Avon to start a nine game homestand, one of two in August.

Frontier League Stories from August 1, 2024

