Finale in Florence Rained out After One Inning
August 1, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Lake Erie Crushers News Release
Florence, KY - The Lake Erie Crushers (38-30) and Florence Y'alls (33-35) series finale was rained out on Thursday.
Lake Erie jumped out to an early 1-0 lead with a solo home run from Logan Thomason. Shortly thereafter, the rains came tumbling down and the umpires and coaches came to a decision to cancel the remainder of the game.
It is yet to be determined if the game will be resumed and made up at a later date. As it currently sits, the Crushers are in third place in the Frontier League West (7.5 games behind Washington and 2.5 games behind Gateway).
The Crushers will make for Avon to start a nine game homestand, one of two in August.
Friday against the Windy City Thunderbolts is Noche Latina with first pitch set for 7:05pm EST. It'll be a fun night of baseball, fireworks, singing, dancing, lots of great food, and much more!
Saturday night at 7:05pm is Margaritaville Night with Jimmy Buffet tribute fireworks!
And then on Sunday, it's Cartoon Day with first pitch set for 2:05pm! Come join us as we dive into the media multiverse and feature all of your favorite cartoon characters! Kids can run the bases after the game and get autographs from all their favorite Crushers!
We can't wait to see you back at Crushers Stadium this weekend!
Interested in attending a game? Tickets can be found at the link provided below:
https://mlb.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=LERV_PL_MPV&amp;amp;orgid=57231#/?view=list&amp;amp;includePackages=true
Can't join us at the ballpark? No worries! You can stream the Lake Erie Crushers all season long at FloSports.tv.
