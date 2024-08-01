Otters Leave 13 Men on Base in Series Opening Defeat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Despite every man of the Evansville Otters' lineup reaching base, the offense left 13 men on base as they fell to the Schaumburg Boomers 8-2 on Wednesday night.

After a 31-minute rain delay, the Boomers (35-32) struck first in the second inning, nabbing seven runs on starter Terance Marin (0-5). The Otters (27-41) turned to their bullpen in the second and used five extra arms to finish the evening.

The Boomers used singles, walks and a sacrifice fly to score the early runs as the first eight men reached base. After two, the Boomers led 7-0.

In the fifth, the Boomers added another on a single to right. The runner narrowly beat the throw home from Mason White in right field to make it 8-0.

Evansville collected base runners in all but one inning but struggled to bring any home.

Finally in the seventh, after a leadoff double from Alex Adams, Pavin Parks hit a two-run home run off the party deck in right, narrowing the deficit to 8-2, the score that would hold to the end.

Randy Bednar and Adams led the offense with two hits each. The teams tied with eight hits each.

Jakob Meyer, Ryan Wiltse, Grif Hughes and Alex Valdez all threw scoreless innings in the game. In his Otters debut, Valdez struck out two of the three men he faced.

The Otters and Boomers continue and conclude the three-game set tomorrow with a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. CT. Game two will begin approximately 35 minutes following game one. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

