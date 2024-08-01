Series Finale Rained Out

August 1, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (33-35), presented by Towne Properties, and Lake Erie Crushers (38-30) were rained out on Thursday.

As droplets fell in the bottom of the first with a 1-0 Lake Erie lead, umpires cleared the field, and an hour and a half later, the contest was waived off.

There has not yet been a decision as to the postponement, resumption, or the canceling of the game altogether. Florence trails Lake Erie by five games for the last playoff spot, so this contest could come as a consequential affair.

This is just one of a string of rainouts across the Frontier League over the midweek slate with Evansville, Tri-City, and Trois-Rivieres all finding themselves underwater.

Next, the Y'alls hit the road for a week with a series at Joliet and another at Washington. The Y'alls and Slammers collide at 7:35 p.m. EST.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.