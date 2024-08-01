New Concept - Christmas Around the World - Debuts in Northeast Ohio November 29th

AVON, OH - For the first time, Lorain County will be home to Christmas Around the World, a holiday extravaganza running from November 29, 2024 to January 4, 2025 at Crushers Stadium in Avon. This immersive holiday experience is a powerful collaboration between USA Expositions, the award-winning producers of the nation's top-ranked Oktoberfest, the City of Avon and The Lake Erie Crushers.

Inspired by the enchantment and diversity of global holiday traditions, Christmas Around the World is more than just a festival - it's an immersive, sensory-rich experience that promises to captivate families.

"Christmas Around the World will be a groundbreaking experience, unlike anything anyone has ever seen in Northeast Ohio," said Adam Roggenburk, president, USA Expositions. "We are committed to creating unforgettable memories for everyone who attends, from festive music and delicious holiday treats to educational and cultural Christmas traditions. It's the perfect family outing, date night, or even class trip."

Expecting more than 100,000 attendees, the event will transport guests to the heart of festive celebrations from every corner of the globe, reminiscent of world-renowned international theme park experiences.

"We are excited to work with Adam Roggenburk and the top flight team at USA Expo to host Christmas Around the World at Crushers Stadium," said Crushers Chairman and Managing Partner Len Komoroski. "We look forward to celebrating with Cleveland and the region and beyond with what is sure to become a fixture on the holiday calendar".

The immersive experience will feature international live entertainment, worldwide food and drinks, cultural character experiences, and activities like an around-the-world themed miniature golf course, a 150' snow tube hill, a candy store, and a giant animated Christmas tree, among other unprecedented attractions.

"This event will transform Crushers Stadium into a vibrant holiday season celebration. It's all about bringing our community and surrounding communities together in a way we've never seen before," said Bryan Jensen, Mayor of Avon.

Christmas Around the World will take place November 29, 2024, through January 4, 2025, at Crushers Stadium (2009 Baseball Blvd., Avon, OH 44011).

"It will be incredibly powerful to witness our community come together for this spectacular event, boosting both our local economy and community spirit," said Garry Gibbs, Director of the Lorain County Visitors Bureau. "We are so proud to be home to something that will bring together a whole world of holiday joy under one roof."

For more information visit christmasatw.com. Specific timing, event highlights and ticketing details will be announced soon.

