Titans Start August with Doubleheader Split

August 1, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Trois-Rivières, QC - Opening August, the Ottawa Titans (40-28) and Trois-Rivières Aigles (36-33) split Thursday's twin bill, with the Titans winning Game One by a 12-4 final, but the Aigles bounced back for the series split by taking a 10-1 victory in Game Two.

Game One - Ottawa 12, Trois-Rivières 4

Backed by five innings from Shane Gray (win, 5-4), the offence exploded with seven runs in the top of the seventh to take the third game of the series.

Facing one of the top starters in the league in Osman Gutierrez (loss, 5-3), the Titans didn't let an early 1-0 deficit phase them - taking the lead in the second. Taylor Wright laced an RBI single up the middle to extend his hit streak to six in a row to tie the game before Lamar Briggs gave the Titans the lead by scoring on a wild pitch.

Over the next two innings, the Titans added to their lead - with one in the third off a Jamey Smart single - before Jackie Urbaez knocked in one with a double, and AJ Wright's fourth-inning single made it 5-1.

As for Gray, the righty went into cruise control through the middle frames - at one point sitting down nine of ten from the end of the first through the fourth.

Looking to find their way back in the game, the Aigles pushed across three runs against Gray in the fifth - making it a 5-4 contest.

Gray gave the Titans five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, walking two, and not striking out a batter for the victory.

In the sixth, Matt Dallas saw the potential tying and go-ahead runs stand aboard - slamming the door to keep the visitors in front.

After peppering five runs over four innings against Gutierrez - the Titans did damage against Miguel Alba in the seventh, sending 12 to the plate - and adding seven runs on five hits. Taylor Wright, AJ Wright, Aaron Casillas, and Lamar Briggs all had RBI knocks - while a walk to Jackie Urbaez scored one as Brendan O'Donnell joined in on the fun with an RBI groundout.

Five of the nine starters in the lineup produced multi-hit performances, with AJ Wright headlining the efforts with a 3-for-4 showing with a double and three RBI.

Game Two - Trois-Rivières 10, Ottawa 1

Reigning Pitcher of the Week Tucker Smith (win, 6-3) tossed his first complete game of the season, seeing the Aigles win the season series with a decisive nightcap victory.

Making his fifth start of the year, Kyle White (loss, 1-2) surrendered four runs on four hits in the second to see the game put out of reach early on. A single from Payton Robertson opened the scoring before doubles from Thomas Green and LP Pelletier saw the home side jump out to the big lead.

The advantage was plenty for Smith, as the right-hander retired 14 of the next 16 he faced to set up the shutout bid into the seventh inning.

For good measure, the Aigles scratched across a run against Breyln Jones before newcomer Garrett Coe allowed five runs on five hits to see the game put well out of reach.

In the seventh, the Titans avoided the goose egg by putting a run on the board on three hits in the seventh. Jamey Smart extended his hit streak to ten in a row with a single - and came around to score on Evan Berkey's infield hit.

The Titans end the season series with the Aigles with a record of 7 and 5.

On the day, AJ Wright went 4-for-6 with a double, hit by pitch, and three RBI - while Jackie Urbaez posted a 3-for-6 twin bill with two doubles, and two RBI.

The Ottawa Titans continue a seven-game Canadian road trip, with the opener of a three-game set against the Québec Capitales on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. from Stade Canac in Québec City, Québec. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball.

