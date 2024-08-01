Bolts Sweep Boulders

August 1, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, IL - Buddie Pindel didn't allow an earned run over 6.2 innings as the ThunderBolts won their tenth game in their last 11 and their fourth straight overall, 6-2 at Ozinga Field Thursday afternoon.

The Windy City offense did their job in the third inning, plating three runs to claim a 3-0 lead. Michael Seegers started the scoring with an RBI single and Brennen Dorighi followed with his second two-run homer in as many days.

Pindel issued a season-high four walks but consistently worked around the base runners, striking out a season-high eight.

The ThunderBolts (31-39) added insurance in the fifth inning as JJ Figueroa and Dorighi singled. Joe Johnson brought home the run on a groundout. They created further separation in the sixth when Reed Chumley hit a leadoff double and moved to third on a Thomas Rodriguez single. Kingston Liniak hit a sacrifice fly and Seegers singled home Rodriguez to make it 6-0.

The Boulders (38-30) avoided the shutout with a run in the seventh inning. Nick Gotta walked and Jake Reinisch singled, chasing Pindel from the game. Gotta scored on a passed ball.

In the ninth, they added one more run with a two-out RBI single from Thomas Walraven.

Pindel improved to 7-4 with the win and lowered his league-best ERA to 1.68. In the three-game series, the ThunderBolts' pitching staff held the Boulders' top ranked offense to just six total runs.

Brandon Backman (7-4) took the loss for New York after allowing four runs in five innings.

After winning seven of their eight home games, the ThunderBolts hit the road for their next five. Friday begins a three-game set against the Lake Erie Crushers. Ruddy Gomez (1-3, 3.96) makes the start for the Bolts against Lake Erie's Jack Eisenbarger (6-4, 3.42). First pitch from Crushers Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 and the broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

