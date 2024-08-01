Netting Extended at Crushers Stadium to Advance Fan Safety

August 1, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers and the City of Avon have extended the backstop netting at Crushers Stadium this week in an effort to make the family-oriented environment even safer for patrons.

Previously, the protective netting only extended to the lengths of the dugouts. Now, the netting will span the length of the field to the end of the seating area. To ensure fans still have ample opportunity for player interaction, the netting has a retractable feature that will be utilized before games. Fans will still be able to have closeup encounters with players before the netting is raised for the game.

"We as an organization are all about creating a family friendly environment for fans of all ages," said Crushers President Vic Gregovits. "Everyone who walks in the gate should feel safe, and this new netting extension helps us accomplish that even more effectively now."

"Safety is always a matter of utmost importance," Mayor Bryan Jensen shared. "Our goal in adding these netting features to Crushers Stadium is to protect fans while still maintaining a high level of fan interaction."

The Lake Erie Crushers are committed to providing affordable family fun to anyone who enters Crushers Stadium. The nature of the game of baseball is that flying bats or balls exit the playing field at high rates of speed with regularity. The Crushers believe these improvements are beneficial to enhance fan experience and safety when at the ballpark.

The new netting will be ready for the next Crushers home series starting on August 2nd against the Windy City Thunderbolts. It's Noche Latina presented by Modelo with a postgame Fireworks Fiesta! Come join us for singing, dancing, and lots of specialty foods as we celebrate Latin Heritage.

