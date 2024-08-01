Otters, Boomers Doubleheader Postponed

August 1, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Due to inclement weather and wet field conditions in Evansville Thursday night, the Evansville Otters' series finale doubleheader against the Schaumburg Boomers has been postponed.

The teams will now play a doubleheader IN SCHAUMBURG on Monday, August 12, beginning at 5:30 p.m. CT. The doubleheader will precede a scheduled three-game series with the Boomers on August 13-15 in Schaumburg, Ill.

All tickets for tonight's game can be redeemed at the Evansville Otters box office for a future 2024 Otters' regular season home game.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.