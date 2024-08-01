Boomers Rained out in Evansville Again

August 1, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - A heavy storm in the middle of the afternoon dumped enough water to make the field unplayable as the Schaumburg Boomers were rained out again in Evansville on Thursday night. The Boomers were supposed to play a doubleheader on Thursday against the Otters to make up for Tuesday night's rainout.

The Boomers have six home games scheduled against Evansville this year and both contests will be made up as a doubleheader at Wintrust Field on Monday, August 12 at 5:30pm. Evansville was scheduled to be in Schaumburg August 13-15.

The Boomers (35-32) are back at home on Friday night to open a weekend series against the Gateway Grizzlies. Friday night will feature a postgame drove who to go with fireworks as well as the postgame World's Largest Marshmallow Fight presented by Campfire Marshmallows. Just 15 home dates remain on the 2024 schedule and tickets for all remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

