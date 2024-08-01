Calling It a Four Day Weekend as Bolts Return Home August 8-11

August 1, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







Four games of fun are on-tap at Ozinga for a big weekend that starts early Thursday, August 8th! Here is your August 8-11 homestand preview...

Thursday, August 8th at 6:35 pm vs. Schaumburg - White Castle Wrestling Thursday with Can Koozie giveaway and Fantastic Beer & Seltzer Specials: We bring back our amazing White Castle Wrestling Thursdays in 2024! Every Wrestling Thursday the Windy City ThunderBolts transforms into the Windy City Sliders! The home team will wear special "Sliders" team jerseys which will be auctioned off with ALL proceeds going to Castle Shares charity ! Bidding is on-line and runs through 8-29. Bid on-line HERE!

Also on this night the first 500 fans 21-years of age and older will receive a Can Koozie giveaway courtesy of JULIE, Inc! Also every Thursday night features fantastic drink specials courtesy of Lakeshore Beverage ! 2024 drink specials include... - $1.75 Retro Beers include 12 oz cans of Busch Light, Natural Light, Old Milwaukee and Naturdays - $2.75 Beers include 16 oz cans & draft of Bud, Bud Light, Mic Ultra, PBR, Old Style AND 12 oz cans of Bud Light Lime - All other beer and seltzers are just $4.00 After the game, EGO Pro Chicago Wrestling performs their fantastic 1-hour postgame wrestling show presented by White Castle! (there is no wrestling on Opening Night May 9th or our 10:35 am day games on May 16, 23 and August 1) Finally all kids can run the bases after every home game!

-------------------------------------

Friday, August 9th at 6:35 pm vs. Washington - Fright Night with Scary Characters, Trick-or-Treating and Postgame Fireworks: Halloween comes early during our annual Fright Night! Scary characters will be roaming throughout the park to keep you on your toes all game long! Don't forget to w ear your favorite Halloween costume and participate in our on-field pregame parade at 6:00 pm. Candy will be available throughout the park for trick-or-treating. Famous spooky music and horror movie scenes will be played on the videoboard (not too scary). After the game stick around for our world famous fireworks show! Finally all kids can run the bases after every home game! For Friday Nights ONLY: We are bringing back that spectacular combo deal for Fridays only! Get 2 upper level seats, 2 hot dogs, and 2 beers/sodas/waters for JUST $26. This deal is available on-line and MUST be purchased BEFORE the date of the game. Purchase your combo on-line HERE : Once you come up to the "Confirm" page while you are going through the process of purchasing tickets on-line, type the word Combo in the box down below and click "APPLY PROMOTIONS"

-------------------------------------

Saturday, August 10th at 6:05 pm vs. Washington - Nancy Faust on the Organ, Camp Out Night and Postgame Fireworks: Nancy Faust, fireworks, AND a sleep over?! A legend returns to Crestwood. Former White Sox organist Nancy Faust will be on the organ all game long. Make sure you come by and say hello on the concourse behind home plate! The night continues with our famous fireworks show and kids run the bases. Finally i t is also our popular Scout/Camp Out Night where all ticketed fans are invited to sleep under the stars in their stake-less tents. Play on the field! Enjoy a late night movie on our videoboard as p opcorn and drinks will be available. In the morning a free light breakfast will be served to campers.

-------------------------------------

Sunday, August 11th at 1:05 pm vs. Washington - JULIE, Inc. "Family Sunday": Family Sundays are back presented by JULIE, Inc ! Get your JULIE Jenks' Family Pack for JUST $45! Families will receive 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 chips, 4 sodas, 4 ice cream cups AND 4 souvenirs! (foam finger, hat, sunglasses, softy ball and thunderstick) On top of the affordable ticket option, families will be able to enjoy face painting from Marvelous Faces and a fantastic in-game live animal presentation from Big Run Wolf Ranch ! After the game all fans are allowed on the field to run the bases, play catch in the outfield and get autographs from your favorite ThunderBolts! Purchase your family pack by walking up to the box office at anytime or you can purchase the packs on-line (instructions below): Purchase on-line HERE : Once you come up to the "Confirm" page while you are going through the process of purchasing tickets on-line, type the word Jenks in the box down below and click "APPLY PROMOTIONS" Finally do not forget that every Wednesday & Sunday is Military Appreciation Day presented by SecureOne Security Services - Illinois. Any veteran or active military member receives two tickets to that date's game. Just walk up to the ballpark box office on the day of any Wednesday or Sunday home game and show your military ID.

