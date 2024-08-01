Wild Things Take Finale, Sweep Slammers

August 1, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Washington Wild Things extended their winning streak to five games Thursday, sweeping the Slammers.

Washington (46-22) struck quickly with two runs in the opening frame. The Wild Things loaded the bases with no outs before Wagner LaGrange singled through the left side to score Caleb McNeely. Ethan Wilder brought home Tommy Caufield two at bats later with a sacrifice fly to right field.

The visitors added to their lead in the next inning when Caufield hit a double to left-center field, scoring Ricardo Sanchez for a 3-0 lead.

Washington expanded its lead further in the top of the fifth inning, starting with singles from Caufield and Jalen Miller. LaGrange tallied another run batted in when he singled up the middle to score Caufield, then Andrew Czech hit a single through the right side to plate Miller and put the Wild Things up 5-0.

Joliet (28-41) responded in the bottom half of the inning. Victor Nova's walk and a single by Andrew Fernandez placed runners at the corners. Evan Orzech singled to left-center field, scoring Nova, before Liam McArthur brought home Fernandez with a single through the left side to make the score 5-2.

The visitors again extended their lead in the top of the seventh with a solo home run to right field by Andrew Czech. The Wild Things have now hit at least one home run in 11 consecutive games.

The Slammers cut into their deficit in the bottom of the inning when Matthew Warkentin delivered a two-run homer to left field that scored Liam McArthur and made it 6-4.

However, Joliet was unable to close the gap as Washington added one final run in the top of the ninth and its bullpen held the home team scoreless in the final two innings, securing a 7-4 victory and sweep over the Slammers.

Kobe Foster earned the win for the Wild Things, allowing eight hits and four earned runs alongside one walk and seven strikeouts in seven innings pitched. Brett Sanchez was tagged with the loss for Joliet, throwing six innings while allowing nine hits and five earned runs, walking two batters and striking out four.

The Slammers will start fresh tomorrow, August 2, when the team begins its series with the Florence Y'alls.

First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. for Princess and Pirates Night at Slammers Stadium. There will be postgame fireworks.

Frontier League Stories from August 1, 2024

