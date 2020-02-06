Utica Loans Eliot and Malone to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday the American Hockey League's Utica Comets assigned defenseman Mitch Eliot and forward Seamus Malone to Kalamazoo on loan.

Eliot, 22, is coming to Kalamazoo for his third stint with the Wings after appearing in three games early this season. The rookie defenseman from Orange County, California has two goals and five points in 20 AHL games for the Comets.

Malone, 23, makes his first trip to Kalamazoo after posting three goals and four points in 28 games for Utica this season. The Naperville, Illinois native also scored three goals in six games at the end of the 2018-19 season for the Comets after finishing a four-year college career at the University of Wisconsin.

