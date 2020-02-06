ECHL Transactions - February 6

February 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 6, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Shane Bennett, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

Delete Thomas Frazee, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Mitchell Vanderlaan, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)

Delete Mitch Hults, F recalled by Stockton

Norfolk:

Add Sean Romeo, G added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)

Delete Artyom Ivanyuzhenkov, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Mike Condon, G assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Michael Brodzinski, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Tyler Coulter, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Josh Elmes, D activated from reserve

Delete Matt Ustaski, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Luke Stork, F activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Mitchell, F loaned to Rockford

South Carolina:

Add Tommy Hughes, D activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Olsen, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Myles Powell, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.