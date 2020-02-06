ECHL Transactions - February 6
February 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 6, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Shane Bennett, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve
Delete Thomas Frazee, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Mitchell Vanderlaan, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)
Delete Mitch Hults, F recalled by Stockton
Norfolk:
Add Sean Romeo, G added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)
Delete Artyom Ivanyuzhenkov, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Mike Condon, G assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Michael Brodzinski, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Tyler Coulter, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Josh Elmes, D activated from reserve
Delete Matt Ustaski, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Luke Stork, F activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Mitchell, F loaned to Rockford
South Carolina:
Add Tommy Hughes, D activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Olsen, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Myles Powell, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
