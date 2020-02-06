Artem Ivanyuzhenkov Sent Back to AHL's Barracuda

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL announced today that forward Artem Ivanyuzhenkov has been sent back to the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League (AHL). The Barracuda are affiliates of the National Hockey League's (NHL's) San Jose Sharks.

The 21-year old Russian forward was loaned to Norfolk back on December 5, 2019. In his tenure with the Admirals, Ivanyuzhenkov played in 17 games, posting seven points (4 goals, 3 assists). Before he was loaned to Norfolk, he played in just one game with the Barracuda.

Ivanyuzhenkov turned professional after capturing a Kelly Cup Championship last season with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League (USHL).

