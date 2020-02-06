Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays

February 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

PROMOTIONS:

Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light - fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game.

Purchase tickets for Thursday, Feb. 6 vs. South Carolina Stingrays

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (21-18-5-1) return home from their four-game road trip for the first of two back-to-back meetings with the South Carolina Stingrays (32-9-3-1). The Solar Bears are coming off their first road overtime win of the season on Wednesday, a 1-0 victory in Estero. The Stingrays are in the midst of their longest winless stretch this season, going three games without a victory in losses to Greenville, Norfolk and Florida. This is the 10th of 12 meetings between Orlando and South Carolina this season - the Solar Bears own a 2-7-0-0 record against the Stingrays.

WINDSOR EXPECTED TO START: After Zachary Fucale picked up the win over the Everblades last night, goaltender Clint Windsor is expected to start this evening for Orlando. The rookie goaltender is 0-2-0 in three appearances against the Stingrays this season, but leads Orlando's goalie corps against South Carolina with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage. Fucale will serve as backup tonight, while recently-reassigned goaltender Mike Condon is expected to get into game action in at least one of Orlando's remaining two games this week on Friday and Sunday.

BRODZINSKI STILL OUT: Defenseman Michael Brodzinski will miss his second consecutive game for the Solar Bears after being sidelined for last night's game against Florida. The all-star defenseman has been placed on the team's reserve list effective this morning.

OLSON LOOKING TO BUILD ON LAST OUTING AGAINST STINGRAYS: On Wednesday the ECHL announced Utah's Tim McGauley as the Warrior Hockey Player of the Month for January; Solar Bears forward Trevor Olson finished as runner-up for the honor after leading Orlando in goal-scoring last month with nine. Olson was extremely instrumental in Orlando's lone road win at South Carolina on Jan. 19, in which he assisted on Orlando's first goal and buried the game-winner in a tight 2-1 victory that sparked a season-high four-game winning streak.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: South Carolina has been busy on the trade front lately, acquiring defenseman Neal Goff from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for Mitch Vanderlaan, and adding forward Branden Troock in exchange for Jonathan Charbonneau and Dylan Zink. The Stingrays' roster has also been bolstered by the return of forward Dan DeSalvo, who had been on a tryout with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears battle the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.