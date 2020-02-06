Ustimenko Reassigned to Lehigh Valley, Sandstrom Reassigned to Royals

Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Thursday Philadelphia has reassigned goaltender Kirill Ustimenko to Lehigh Valley from Reading and goaltender Felix SandstrÃ¶m to the Royals from the Phantoms.

Thursday marks the first time Ustimenko has been reassigned to the Phantoms since the ECHL regular season began. The 21-year-old native of Gomel, Belarus is third in the league with 18 wins (18-4-5-0), sixth in goals against average (2.48) and ninth in save percentage (.916). SandstrÃ¶m leads the Royals with two shutouts this season and is 6-10-0-0 with a 3.66 goals against average and .879 save percentage.

The ECHL awarded Ustimenko as Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for January, the first Royals rookie goalie ever to earn the distinction. In January, Ustimenko boasted a 6-1-1-0 record, 1.87 goals against average and .935 save percentage. His first career shutout came in a 1-0 overtime victory Nov. 16 vs. Wheeling (32 saves). Prior to joining Reading, Ustimenko set the MHL's single-season record with 12 shutouts in 2018-19 for Dynamo St. Petersburg. Over four seasons in St. Petersburg, the 6-foot-3, 187-lb., left-handed catcher recorded an 83-28-12 record with 26 shutouts. He signed an entry-level contract with Philadelphia in May 2019.

Both Ustimenko (2017, 3rd round, 80th overall) and SandstrÃ¶m (2015, 3rd round, 70th overall) are former Flyers draft selections. Over five seasons in the SHL, for BrynÃ¤s IF and HV71, SandstrÃ¶m won 40 games (40-35-0) with a 2.40 goals against average and .907 save percentage. He made a career-best 40 saves (3 GA) for Lehigh Valley vs. Providence on Apr. 12, 2019. Thursday is the second time this season the Flyers have reassigned SandstrÃ¶m to the Royals from Lehigh Valley this campaign.

The Royals host Atlanta for Ladies Night Friday at 7:00 p.m, with a free wine tasting on the concourse for all fans 21+ in attendance. The ice will be pink all weekend, and Saturday's Pink in the Rink game is Saturday at 7:00 p.m., pres. by Adams & Associates, Alvernia University and Lamar Advertising.

Upcoming Home Games: royalshockey.com/promotions

Fri., Feb. 7 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Atlanta (Ladies Night/Wine Tasting)

Free Wine Tasting on the concourse with Deerfoot Vineyards, Black River Farms and RoseLawn Bistro | College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office| $1 Smoothies

Sat., Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling (Pink in the Rink)

Royals play on pink ice with Fleece Blanket Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans | Breast Cancer Awareness Jerseys

$1 Pink Rose Draft Cider | Doubleheader: 1 ticket also gets you admission to the Alvernia Women's Hockey Game at 2:00 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 16 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (Kids Club Game)

Last free postgame skate of the season, presented by Body Zone | Team Photo Giveaway | $1 Hot Dog, $1 Soda & $1 Nacho Concession Special Pricing | Game Included Kids Club Packages presented by Applebee's, Schuykill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County (Sign Ups Available)

ECHL Stories from February 6, 2020

