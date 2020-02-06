Cammarata Scores in OT to Give Solar Bears Win in 1-0 Squeaker over Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - Taylor Cammarata scored in overtime to break a 0-0 tie and Zachary Fucale made 35 saves to lift the Orlando Solar Bears (21-18-5-1) to a 1-0 win over the Florida Everblades (30-11-3-2) on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena, in the first meeting between the two teams since Nov. 14. The win for the Solar Bears snapped Florida's eight-game win streak.

After playing through 60 minutes of scoreless action, the Solar Bears and Everblades saw their seventh encounter of the season head to extra time; it was the third time in the head-to-head series that Orlando and Florida played beyond regulation.

Cammarata won it for Orlando when he pounced on a turnover between the benches, kicked the puck to himself at the offensive blue line and pulled the puck away from a desperation poke-check attempt by Ken Appleby and slipped the puck past the Florida netminder at the 1:33 mark of overtime.

Fucale stopped all 35 shots he faced for his ninth victory of the season and his third shutout of the season; Appleby took the overtime loss with a 24-for-25 performance.

THREE STARS:

1) Zachary Fucale - ORL

2) Taylor Cammarata - ORL

3) Ken Appleby - FLA

OTHER NOTABLES:

Cammarata's goal was his second game-winner since joining the Solar Bears last month; both of those goals have come in shutout victories

