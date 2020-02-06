Wells Returns from Bakersfield

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that Edmonton has reassigned goaltender Dylan Wells to the Thunder from the Condors.

Wells, 22, appeared in last Friday night's 6-3 loss to Allen. The second-year netminder out of St. Catharines, Ontario was selected in the fifth round (#123) by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Wells played a four-year career for the Ontario Hockey League's Peterborough Petes. In 2016-17, he went 33-15-2 with a 3.07 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

