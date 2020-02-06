Grizzlies Win 3-1 at Wichita

February 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





Wichita, Kansas - Tim McGauley and Griffen Molino each had 1 goal and 1 assist and Martin Ouellette stopped 27 of 28 to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 3-1 win over the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Molino gave Utah a 1-0 lead 11:29 into the game on a rebound from a Connor Yau shot. Utah led 1-0 after 1 period.

Wichita defenseman Sean Allen tied the game 5:47 into the second for his first goal of the season. Utah took the lead for good on the power play as Mitch Maxwell scored in front of the net after Molino's shot was deflected off the glove of Wichita goalie Mitch Gillam. Maxwell gets credited with the game winner for the 2nd straight game.

The only score in the third period was a Tim McGauley empty net goal with 21 seconds left. McGauley was named ECHL Player of the Month for the second consecutive month earlier in the day.

Grizzlies completed the season series with Wichita by winning 6 of the 7 games and outscoring them 28 to 10.

Martin Ouellette got the victory for the Grizzlies as he played a big role in the win. His record goes to 13-1-1-1 in a Grizzlies uniform.

Next game for the Grizzlies is Friday night at CenturyLink Arena in Boise as they take on the Idaho Steelheads. Face-off is at 7 pm.

3 stars

1. Griffen Molino (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

2. Martin Ouellette (Utah) - 27 of 28 saves.

3. Mitch Gillam (Wichita) - 28 of 30 saves.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.