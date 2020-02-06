Captain Mitchell Signs PTO with Rockford

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Thursday the Rockford IceHogs (AHL) have signed forward Garrett Mitchell to a professional tryout (PTO).

Mitchell, the Royals captain, has registered ten goals, 29 points and a team-high 106 penalty minutes in 40 games this season. He has four goals and eight points over his last six ECHL games. Earlier this campaign, Mitchell skated in two games with Laval on a PTO.

A ninth-year veteran of 402 AHL games (53g, 100 pts.), Mitchell spent his first seven professional seasons with Hershey and led the team to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals as captain. He wore the "C" for three seasons with the Bears and spent 2018-19 in Slovakia with HKM Zvolen.

