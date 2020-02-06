Thunder Partners with LLS, Wichita Children's Foundation for Fundraising Event

February 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to partner with the Wichita Children's Foundation and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for a fundraising event to help drop the gloves on Child Illness.

The team will be holding a telethon from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 with a portion of the ticket proceeds helping benefit both charities. The ticket options will be for Saturday, March 21 for Nickelodeon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night, presented by Myers Automotive and Thrasher. For more information on the different ticket packages, click here.

The Thunder begins a three-in-three on tomorrow night with a visit to Kansas City to face the Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. Wichita returns home on Saturday night to host Rapid City for Nickelodeon Paw Patroi Night starting at 7:05 p.m. Come meet Chase and Marshall on the concourse.

Individual tickets for the rest of the season are on sale now. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

