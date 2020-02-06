South Carolina's Thompson Shuts the Door on Solar Bears in 3-0 Loss

February 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (21-19-5-1) peppered South Carolina Stingrays (33-9-3-1) goaltender Logan Thompson with 34 shots on goal, but the rookie netminder turned aside all attempts to earn his third shutout of the season and deal Orlando a 4-0 loss on Thursday night the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center.

The game remained tied at 0-0 through two periods of play, but South Carolina capitalized on a second-period power play that carried over into the third, as Branden Troock one-timed a shot past Clint Windsor 27 seconds into the third frame.

Orlando's best chance in the game came during a 5-on-3 man advantage several minutes later, but the Stingrays were able to kill off both penalties.

A Neal Goff goal at 15:17 during a 4-on-4 sequeunce touched off a series of three goals in a span of a minute and 18 seconds, as Max Novak scored again during the 4-on-4 at 15:28 and Jaynen Rissling sealed the game with an empty-net tally at 16:35.

Clint Windsor took the loss for Orlando with 24 saves on 27 shots against; Thompson picked up the win for South Carolina going 34-for-34.

THREE STARS:

1) Neal Goff - SC

2) Branden Troock - SC

3) Logan Thompson - SC

OTHER NOTABLES:

Orlando is 1-1-0-0 in games this season after being shut out

ï»¿Cody Donaghey led Orlando with five shots on goal

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears battle the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.