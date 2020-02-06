Admirals Acquire Goaltender Sean Romeo from Adirondack

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL announced today they have acquired goaltender Sean Romeo from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for cash considerations.

The 25-year old native of Cary, NC has been in numerous places this season, including a nine-game stint with Cincinnati, two games with Florida and two games with Adirondack. Romeo was loaned to the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League (AHL) on November 3 but never played in any games.

Before turning pro for the 2019-20 season, the 6'1 goaltender played two years at Ohio State University (NCAA), playing in 54 games with a combined record of 30-17-5. Romeo was named to the Big-10 Second All-Star Team in 2017-18.

Prior to his tenure at Ohio State, Romeo played two years at the University of Maine (NCAA), playing in 25 games. Before his collegiate career, he played four seasons with the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League (USHL).

The Admirals are back in action at Norfolk Scope this weekend for a two-game set against the Jacksonville Icemen. Both games are set for 7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased or visiting the Norfolk Scope Box Office.

