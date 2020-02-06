Steelheads to Host CenturyLink Free Skate, Food Drive this Sunday

BOISE, Idaho - Meet and skate with the Idaho Steelheads this Sunday, Feb. 9 at the annual CenturyLink Free Skate & Food Drive beginning at 1:00 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena.

Each season, the Steelheads offer a free public skate in order to meet with fans and provide both photo and autograph opportunities while skating with fans of all ages for a larger cause. Fans who bring a canned food donation will receive a pair of tickets to the Steelheads game on Wednesday, Mar. 4 against the South Carolina Stingrays.

All canned food donations benefit The Idaho Foodbank, a local non-profit who has become the largest free food distributer amongst Idahoans in need. The Idaho Foodbank seeks to end hunger as a whole in Idaho, and fan donations this Sunday afternoon will help to work towards a "hunger free Idaho."

"The annual CenturyLink Free Skate & Food Drive is a great culmination of both providing a unique experience for fans and helping out a local beneficiary," said Steelheads Assistant General Manager Steven Anderson. "We've seen great activation and support from Steelheads fans in past years for the Idaho Foodbank and as recent as last weekend, and every canned good helps out hungry Idahoans who need the assistance."

The CenturyLink Free Skate runs from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Attendees can bring their own skates or rent a pair provided by the Steelheads for free on a first-come, first-served basis.

