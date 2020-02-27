Utah Falls 4-3 in Shootout

Boise, Idaho - Ryan Wagner had 2 goals and Mitch Maxwell also scored for the Utah Grizzlies but the Idaho Steelheads won in 2 rounds of a shootout to take the game 4-3 in game 1 of the 3 game series at CenturyLink Arena in Boise.

It was a seesaw affair where neither team had more than a 1 goal lead at any point in the game. Idaho scored first as Brett Supinski got his 17th of the season on a pass from AJ White. Steelheads led 1-0 after 1.

Utah tied the game as Ryan Wagner scored from the left circle 8:34 into the second. Idaho retook the lead after Will Merchant scored on a rebound from an AJ White shot. Steelheads led 2-1 after 2 periods.

Mitch Maxwell tied the game on a breakaway 5:43 into the third. Idaho got the lead back 3-2 as Colby McAuley scored his 9th of the year. With 1 minute left in regulation Utah pulled goalie Martin Ouellette for the extra skater and tied the game 7 seconds after he got off the ice as Taylor Richart took a shot that was blocked by Idaho goalie Colton Point and Wagner scored his 2nd of the game with 55 seconds left in the third on the rebound. Wagner has 4 goals in his last 2 games.

In overtime Idaho outshot Utah 8 to 1 but neither team scored in the 7 minute extra session. The game went to a shutout and Idaho got goals from AJ White and Brett Supinski, while Utah's Wagner and Maxwell were denied by Point to give the Steelheads the extra standings point. Utah has 75 points and are in 2nd place in the division while Idaho is now 4 points backwith 71.

Game 2 of the 3 game series is Friday night at CenturyLink Arena. 3 of the 9 season meetings have gone past regulation with Idaho winning 2 of the 3.

3 stars.

1. AJ White (Idaho) - 2 assists, +1. Shootout goal.

2. Brett Supinski (Idaho) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1. Shootout goal.

3. Ryan Wagner (Utah) - 2 goals, 6 shots.

