St-Amant, Boudens Return to Komets Lineup

February 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





The Komets announced Thursday that forwards Shawn St-Amant and Matthew Boudens have been released from their PTO's with the AHL's Chicago Wolves and have returned to the Fort Wayne roster.

St-Amant skated one game during his brief call-up and registered two penalty minutes. The forward has scored 14 goals, 26 points and 12 penalty minutes in 24 games with the Komets since the start of the season.

Boudens added three games to his AHL totals during his most recent call-up and has accumulated six penalty minutes in nine appearances with Chicago. The Pembroke, Ontario native has 10 goals, 18 points and 88 penalty minutes in 38 Fort Wayne games.

The Komets will travel to Toledo for back-to-back games at the Huntington Center Friday and Saturday. Each game starts at 7:15pm. The next Komet home game is Wednesday, March 4 when the Wheeling Nailers visit for a 7:35pm faceoff.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

