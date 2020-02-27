QT Buy-In, Guadalupe Clinic Tomorrow Night

WICHITA, Kan - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, returns home tomorrow night to host the Allen Americans.

Tomorrow night is QT Buy-In and Guadalupe Clinic Night. Head over to any local QT location to pick up your complimentary upper level ticket voucher while supplies last. Fans can exchange them for a ticket at the Thunder office or at the box office the night of the game for an actual ticket. The vouchers can also be upgraded to the lower level.

Guadalupe Clinic is also selling ticket vouchers to raise funds to help the Wichita Community. Contact the Guadalupe Clinic to purchase your ticket vouchers today.

Wichita is in the middle of a three-game mini-series against Allen. The Americans won the first of three on Saturday night in Allen, 8-5. The Thunder will travel to Allen on Saturday night for Leap Day to close the weekend starting at 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for the rest of the season are on sale now. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

