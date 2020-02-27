Steelheads Acquire Rights to Yannick Veilleux from Kalamazoo Wings

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have acquired the ECHL rights to forward Yannick Veilleux from the Kalamazoo Wings in exchange for forward Spencer Naas, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Thursday.

Veilleux, 27, began the season with the Wings and boasted six goals and 13 assists for 19 points with one power play goal through 22 games. The St. Hippolyte, Que. native is currently on an AHL contract with the Laval Rocket for the remainder of the season and owns 13 points (8-5-13) through 21 games in his seventh year in the AHL. Since making his professional debut at the end of the 2012-13 season with the Peoria Rivermen (AHL), Veilleux has played in 324 AHL games with 84 points (41-43-84) and 387 penalty minutes. In parts of four seasons in the ECHL between Kalamazoo and the Brampton Beast, he has tallied 72 points (25-47-72) in 98 games.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward played four seasons between Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL) and Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) from 2019-10 through 2012-13, tabbing 188 points (83-105-188) through 247 games while serving as an alternate captain with Moncton in 2012-13. He won the 2012 CHL Memorial Cup with Shawinigan and was selected 102nd overall (4th Round) by the St. Louis Blues in the 2011 NHL Draft.

Naas, 24, played 46 games with the Steelheads this season, recording 16 points (8-8-16) with one power play goal and 12 penalty minutes. The St. Louis Park, Minn. product spent most of his first two professional seasons with the Steelheads and owns 43 points (26-17-43) in 101 ECHL games. He made his professional debut with the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) and has seven points (4-3-7) through 22 AHL games between Cleveland and the Texas Stars. He was a two-year alternate captain at the University of Connecticut and put together 77 points (49-28-77) in 143 collegiate games over four years.

The Steelheads and Utah Grizzlies continue Rivalry Week this Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena.

