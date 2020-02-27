Gennaro and Parks Return from Tucson

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the Tucson Roadrunners, the team's AHL affiliate, have assigned forward Matteo Gennaro and returned goaltender Tyler Parks to the Rush ahead of their weekend series against the Tulsa Oilers. The returns mark the first Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustments of the week.

Gennaro returns to the Rush following his first call-up of the season to the Roadrunners. The 6'2", 187-pound forward played in 8 games with Tucson. With the Rush this season, Gennaro has averaged nearly a point-per-game, earning 2 goals, 4 assists, and 6 points in 9 games, along with a +1 rating. Last year as a rookie with Tuscon, the St. Albert, Alberta native played in 58 games, earning 7 goals, 5 assists, and 12 points.

Parks comes back to the Rush from his third call-up of the season to the Roadrunners. The 6'7", 230-pound net-minder made two appearances and went 1-0-1 since he was called up on January 30th. He stopped all but one of 22 shots in a 5-1 win over the Ontario Reign on February 8th, then came in relief for 25:00 against the Stockton Heat on February 15th, stopping all 8 shots he saw in a 4-3 shootout loss. With Tucson this season, Parks is 2-1-1 in 5 games with a 2.18 GAA and a .920 SV%. With the Rush, he boasts a 12-7-3-0 record with a pair of shutouts, a 3.05 GAA and .915 SV% in 23 games.

The Rush begin an eight-game home stand, starting against the Tulsa Oilers in a "three-in-three" series this weekend. Puck drop for Friday, February 28th, and Saturday, February 29th, is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT, while Sunday, March 1st, is slated for 4:05 p.m. MDT at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena. Friday's game is "Nickname Night" presented by Black Hills FOX and KOTA Territory, where the Rush will sport their nicknames on the back of their red jerseys. Saturday is "DC Comics Night" brought to you by the Denny Menholt Auto Group, featuring the Rush wearing specialty Batman-themed jerseys, while the Oilers will sport Joker-themed jerseys.

