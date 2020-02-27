ECHL Transactions - February 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 27, 2020:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Florida:

Theo Calvas, D from Tulsa

Worcester:

Lincoln Griffin, F from Greenville

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Brampton:

Add Lindsay Sparks, F returned from loan to Cleveland

Delete Nathan Todd, F loaned to Manitoba

Idaho:

Delete Spencer Naas, F traded to Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo:

Delete Matt Berry, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Yannick Veilleux, F ECHL rights traded to Idaho

Newfoundland:

Delete Sergei Sapego, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Darik Angeli, F team suspension lifted

Delete Darik Angeli, F traded to Florida

Orlando:

Delete Michael DeGaetano, G released as EBUG

Rapid City:

Add Tyler Parks, G returned from loan to Tucson

Add Matteo Gennaro, F assigned by Tucson

Utah:

Add Dalton Mills, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Dickinson, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Peter Tischke, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Ryan Wagner, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Tim McGauley, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Worcester:

Delete Nic Pierog, F recalled by Bridgeport

