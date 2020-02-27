ECHL Transactions - February 27
February 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 27, 2020:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Florida:
Theo Calvas, D from Tulsa
Worcester:
Lincoln Griffin, F from Greenville
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Brampton:
Add Lindsay Sparks, F returned from loan to Cleveland
Delete Nathan Todd, F loaned to Manitoba
Idaho:
Delete Spencer Naas, F traded to Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo:
Delete Matt Berry, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete Yannick Veilleux, F ECHL rights traded to Idaho
Newfoundland:
Delete Sergei Sapego, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Darik Angeli, F team suspension lifted
Delete Darik Angeli, F traded to Florida
Orlando:
Delete Michael DeGaetano, G released as EBUG
Rapid City:
Add Tyler Parks, G returned from loan to Tucson
Add Matteo Gennaro, F assigned by Tucson
Utah:
Add Dalton Mills, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Dickinson, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Peter Tischke, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Ryan Wagner, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Tim McGauley, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Worcester:
Delete Nic Pierog, F recalled by Bridgeport
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 27, 2020
- ECHL Transactions - February 27 - ECHL
- Mariners Throw It Back to the 80s on March 6th - Maine Mariners
- Steelheads Acquire Rights to Yannick Veilleux from Kalamazoo Wings - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Make Another Trade, Receive Two from Utica - Kalamazoo Wings
- Larmi & Drozg Reassigned to Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- St-Amant, Boudens Return to Komets Lineup - Fort Wayne Komets
- Defenseman Kelly Summers Earns PTO with Binghamton - Adirondack Thunder
- Marathon Petroleum Official Sponsor of Outdoor Rink - Toledo Walleye
- QT Buy-In, Guadalupe Clinic Tomorrow Night - Wichita Thunder
- Utah Falls 4-3 in Shootout - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Net Sixth-Straight Home Win in 4-3 Shootout Win over Utah - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.