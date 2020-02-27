Grizzlies Add Henry in Series of Transactions

February 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





Forward Nick Henry joins the Utah Grizzlies club and forwards Tim McGauley, Josh Dickinson, Ryan Wagner and defenseman Peter Tischke were each reassigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles in a series of transactions on Thursday afternoon.

Henry was drafted in the 4th round, 94th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He spent 2017-2019 in the WHL, where he had 78 goals and 126 assists. He appeared in 3 games for the Eagles at the end of the 2018-19 season and 38 games this season, scoring 8 points. Henry will turn 21 on July 4th. Nick will wear number 15 for the Grizzlies.

McGauley heads to Colorado with the ECHL lead with 42 assists and is tied for 2nd in points (62). He is the 2 time winner of the ECHL Player of the Month award as he won for December 2019 and January 2020.

Dickinson was the ECHL Player of the Month winner for October 2019. He has been a point a game guy all season long with 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 29 games for Utah.

Wagner currently has the hot hand as he scored 2 goals on February 24th vs Kansas City and added 2 more on February 26th at Idaho. He has 9 goals and 11 assists in 23 games for Utah and also has 3 goals and 3 assists in 17 games for the Eagles this season.

Tischke scored the overtime game winning goal on February 19th vs Rapid City. He has 4 goals and 11 assists in 51 games. It's his first assignment to Colorado this season.

In a separate move goaltender Jeff Smith was traded to the Orlando Solar Bears for future considerations. Smith appeared in 6 games for the Grizzlies and had a 3-3 record.

Grizzlies are in 2nd place in the Mountain division with 75 standings points, 4 ahead of Idaho. Utah is at Idaho for games on February 28th and 29th. The road trip continues on March 6th and 7th at Rapid City. Next homestand is on March 13th-15th at Maverik Center vs Allen, highlighted by Military night on March 14th. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center box office or by calling (801) 988-8000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.