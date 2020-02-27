Mariners Throw It Back to the 80s on March 6th

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners will host their second annual "Throwback Night," on Friday, March 6th when they host the Reading Royals at the Cross Insurance Arena at 7:15 PM. Also, "80s Night," the Mariners will wear the jerseys of the original Maine Mariners AHL franchises (1977-1992), welcome back alumni players, and pay homage to the 1980s as a whole.

Throwback Night is sponsored by Partners Bank, and is the start of "Throwback Weekend," which also features "I Love the 90s" on Sunday, March 8th. Over the summer, the Mariners held a fan poll with the choice between the orange and white Flyers color scheme (1977-87) and the white and gold of the Boston Bruins (1987-92). From 1983-87, the Mariners were actually an affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, but kept the orange and black. By a narrow margin of 53-47%, the Flyers color scheme was victorious. Starting March 2nd, fans can bid on the jerseys using the Handbid App. The auction will end at the start of the 3rd period on March 6th.

Several Mariners alumni are scheduled to appear as well including Wayne Schaab (78-83), Dan Lucas (78-81), Gary McAdam (83-85), and Terry Murray (77-81). Alumni members will drop the ceremonial puck and sign autographs during the first intermission.

"It's always good to see the 'old' guys," said McAdam, who was also at last season's Throwback Night. "I don't think most of the current players were even born when we played. It's awesome that Portland has professional hockey again. It's a good hockey town with a great following and Portland deserves to have a team, regardless of what level."

The original Mariners were an AHL franchise brought to Portland by the Philadelphia Flyers in 1977. With a 43-28-9 inaugural season, the Mariners became the first team to capture the Calder Cup in their inaugural season, and repeated as champs in season two. After being sold to the Devils for the 1983-84 campaign, the Mariners captured their third and final Cup. They appeared in the Calder Cup finals in five of their first seven seasons. In 1987, the second Mariners AHL franchise came to Portland under the Boston Bruins, and played for five seasons before re-locating to Providence, Rhode Island in 1992.

Last season on January 5th, 2019, a crowd of over 4,700 turned out to see the Mariners defeat the Brampton Beast 3-1, wearing the orange jerseys of the Flyers era.

The Mariners will pay tribute to the 1980s as a whole throughout the night as well with video clips, music, trivia, and the awkward autographed item of the game all inspired by the decade. Additionally, it's a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 Aquafina water, $2 Pepsi products, and $3 Bud Light drafts through the start of the 2nd period.

The Mariners are home for the first four games of March, hosting the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday at 3 PM. The Kelly Cup will be in the building and fans can also skate with the team after the game. Groups of 10 or more can get discounted tickets for all games by calling 833-GO-MAINE. Individual tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com, at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. All Saturday and Sunday home games feature the Family Four Pack - four tickets, four food and drink vouchers, and four Mariners beverage koozies, starting at $80, and must be purchased in advance of game day.

