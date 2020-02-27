Larmi & Drozg Reassigned to Nailers

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced two transactions, which both take effect immediately. Pittsburgh has reassigned goaltender Emil Larmi and forward Jan Drozg to Wheeling from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Larmi, 23, returns for his second stint with the Nailers, after going 4-3-0 with a 2.36 goals against average and a .941 save percentage in seven appearances during December and January. Emil backstopped a shutout against Toledo in his Wheeling debut, then turned in three other sensational performances in his wins, making 39, 46, and 48 saves respectively. The Lahti, Finland native has also been between the pipes for nine games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, going 2-3-4. This is Larmi's first season of hockey in North America, following three years of playing professionally in Finland. Emil will be sporting a new uniform number for the Nailers, as he will wear #60.

Drozg, 20, had an outstanding start to the season for the Nailers, as he racked up 11 goals, nine assists, and 20 points in 20 games. Jan netted his first career goal with Wheeling on October 18th in Fort Wayne, then notched three or points in a game on three different occasions, including a career-high four-point effort in a 6-5 overtime win over the Komets on November 17th. The Maribor, Slovenia native has suited up in 28 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, accumulating four goals, two assists, and six points. Drozg is a rookie, who was selected by Pittsburgh in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

The Nailers will return home for two games this weekend. First up is Frosty Friday against the Maine Mariners at 7:05. Then, fans will have the chance to meet 2009 Stanley Cup Champion Max Talbot as part of Pittsburgh Penguins Night on Saturday against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:05. Pittsburgh Penguins Night will also feature a Rally Towel Giveaway.

