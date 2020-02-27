Steelheads Net Sixth-Straight Home Win in 4-3 Shootout Win over Utah

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (32-17-7) went back and forth with the Utah Grizzlies (33-16-9) but came away with the extra point in a 4-3 shootout win on Wednesday night from CenturyLink Arena in front of 5,128 fans, the 10th-straight sellout and overall the 16th sellout of the season. The Steelheads also extended their home win streak to six-straight games.

The Steelheads struck early in the first period at 3:13 thanks to a shifty pass by captain A.J. White to open forward Brett Supinski low in the right circle for a shot through the legs and the 1-0 lead. Supinski extended his point streak to eight-straight games and also owns a team-best four-game goal streak.

The see-saw effect began at 8:34 of the second period thanks to Grizzlies forward Ryan Wagner on a shot off the crossbar to tie the game, 1-1. The Steelheads forecheck and offensive persistence paid off when White drew two players on a rush and flipped a shot off the goaltender's pad to find forward Will Merchant as the trailer for a one-time snap shot from the right circle to take the one-goal edge, 2-1.

The Grizzlies answered back thanks to a breakaway by forward Mitch Maxwell at 5:43, tying the game at 2-2. A strong shift led to a payoff for the Steelheads at 13:46, and forward Colby McAuley snuck behind the defense for a net-front re-direction following the entire shift pressing in the offensive end for the 3-2 edge. However, with the netminder pulled, Wagner found a rebound open in the right circle at 18:29 to force overtime, 3-3.

After an overtime dominated by the Steelheads, White (1st Round) and Supinski (2nd Round) netted the only goals of the shootout with a five-hole and backhanded tally, respectively, to seal off the 4-3 shootout win.

Steelheads goaltender Colton Point (6-8-2) halted 35 of 38 shots in the win with both stopped in the shootout, while Grizzlies netminder Martin Ouellette (22-10-3) stopped 32 of 35 shots in the loss while allowing both attempts in the shootout.

